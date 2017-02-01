Queen's University

    Science Discovery Day

    Join us for an exciting afternoon of scientific discovery for children and their families!

    Saturday, February 4, 1:00 - 3:30 pm

    Faculty of Education
    Matariki Network Lecture

    Denise Anthony, Dartmouth College: Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Health Care. Tuesday, February 7

    5:30-7:30 pm, School of Medicine

    Volunteer Opportunities

    Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.
    Application deadline: Feb. 5

    15 Day Challenge

    Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!

    January 23 – February 6

    Three Minute Thesis

    Registration for Queen's 3MT® 2017 is now open! Visit the 3MT site for upcoming info sessions and workshops.

    Summer Work Experience Program

    Find rewarding summer work experience at Queen’s through the Summer Work Experience Program (SWEP).

    Applications due February 9

    Career Services
    Dissertation Boot Camp

    Registration is now open for the Reading Week Dissertation Boot Camp, happening February 21-24.

    School of Graduate Studies

Experience Queen's

Researcher Profile: Mathieu Crupi

Cancer researcher Mathieu Crupi discusses his research and talks about why community outreach and fundraising are so important to him.

