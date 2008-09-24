Queen's University

Queen's University Queen's University

Front Page Slideshow

Queen's 175th Anniversary

Spotlight

  • [Students at QUIC Orientation]
    International Orientation

    From Jan. 3-8, QUIC will be offering extended hours and orientation sessions to assist students starting at Queen’s in the winter term. Graduate Student Orientation: Jan. 10

    Queen's University International Centre
  • [Residence Dons]
    Apply to be a Don!

    Being a Residence Don is a rewarding experience where you can make a difference and create lasting friendships.

    Application deadline: January 6 at noon

    Residence Life...
  • [generic campus shot]
    Queen's Cares Reading Week

    Want to make a difference this Reading Week? This new initiative is a chance to connect with the Kingston community and learn about poverty. Applications due Jan. 16

    More information...
  • [spin class at the ARC]
    Fitness Free-For-All

    From Jan. 9-15, Queen's Recreation is offering fitness and wellness classes for free to all students, staff and faculty, and the general public! ARC Demo Day: Jan. 11

    Details and schedule...
  • [OceanPath Fellowship]
    OceanPath Fellowship

    Experiential learning opportunities for graduating students to foster positive social change in Canada and around the world. Application deadline: Jan. 12

    More information...
  • [students at convocation]
    Apply to Graduate - Spring 2017

    Graduating this spring? Applications to graduate open in SOLUS beginning in December.

    More information...

Experience Queen's

[Christmas tree lights]
Happy Holidays from Queen's University

Warmest wishes to the Queen’s community and beyond for a happy holiday season!

See more...