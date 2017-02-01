Queen's University

Queen's University Queen's University

Front Page Slideshow

Queen's 175th Anniversary

Spotlight

  • [Daffodil Gala]
    Daffodil Gala

    The inaugural Daffodil Gala is presented by the Kingston Research Information Outreach Team (RIOT) in support of Queen’s Cancer Research Training.

    Friday, February 3 at the Isabel

    Event details...
  • [young boy and pre-service teacher]
    Science Discovery Day

    Join us for an exciting afternoon of scientific discovery for children and their families!

    Saturday, February 4, 1:00 - 3:30 pm

    Faculty of Education
  • [Feb Fest graphic]
    Feb Fest 2017

    Come out and celebrate Feb Fest at Springer Market Square in Downtown Kingston! February 2-5

    See more...
  • [image of Mahler]
    Mahler's Symphony No.2

    The Kingston Symphony presents Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 2, The Resurrection, with Queen's University Choral Ensemble. February 4-5 at the Isabel.

    Tickets and information...
  • [Big Data 175]
    Matariki Network Lecture

    Denise Anthony, Dartmouth College: Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Health Care. Tuesday, February 7

    5:30-7:30 pm, School of Medicine

    Read more...
  • [peer volunteers]
    Volunteer Opportunities

    Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.
    Application deadline: Feb. 5

    More details...
  • [yoga at the ARC]
    15 Day Challenge

    Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!

    January 23 – February 6

    Get Your 150...

Experience Queen's

[group photo of Kingston RIOT]
Researcher Profile: Mathieu Crupi

Cancer researcher Mathieu Crupi discusses his research and talks about why community outreach and fundraising are so important to him.

Read more...