Queen's University

Gazette
- Celebrating black history
- Big Data's promise and perils for health-care delivery
- Hacking into the future
- Standing and fighting
- Going over the top
- Queen's, Bell Let's Talk renew commitment to mental health research
- Travel and immigration resources
- Principal's Statement: Canadian values, Queen’s values
- The MasterCard Foundation $24M grant launches 10-year, int'l project
- Joint statement issued by Queen's, City on proposed strategic partnership
- Members named to racism, diversity, and inclusion committee
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
Spotlight
-
Science Discovery Day
Join us for an exciting afternoon of scientific discovery for children and their families!
Saturday, February 4, 1:00 - 3:30 pm
-
Matariki Network Lecture
Denise Anthony, Dartmouth College: Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Health Care. Tuesday, February 7
5:30-7:30 pm, School of Medicine
-
Volunteer Opportunities
Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.
Application deadline: Feb. 5
-
15 Day Challenge
Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!
January 23 – February 6
-
Three Minute Thesis
Registration for Queen's 3MT® 2017 is now open! Visit the 3MT site for upcoming info sessions and workshops.
-
Summer Work Experience Program
Find rewarding summer work experience at Queen’s through the Summer Work Experience Program (SWEP).
Applications due February 9
-
Dissertation Boot Camp
Registration is now open for the Reading Week Dissertation Boot Camp, happening February 21-24.