Queen's University

Gazette
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Top stories in 2016
- Committee to examine racism, diversity, and inclusion
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Research at Queen's
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
- Leading by example
- A heartfelt honour
- Report reflects on remarkable 2015-16
- Optimistic outlook
- New dean of Arts and Science announced
- A warm coat for all students
- Teaching and learning leaders
- 16th-century books for a 21st-century library
Spotlight
International Orientation
From Jan. 3-8, QUIC will be offering extended hours and orientation sessions to assist students starting at Queen’s in the winter term. Graduate Student Orientation: Jan. 10
Apply to be a Don!
Being a Residence Don is a rewarding experience where you can make a difference and create lasting friendships.
Application deadline: January 6 at noon
Queen's Cares Reading Week
Want to make a difference this Reading Week? This new initiative is a chance to connect with the Kingston community and learn about poverty. Applications due Jan. 16
Fitness Free-For-All
From Jan. 9-15, Queen's Recreation is offering fitness and wellness classes for free to all students, staff and faculty, and the general public! ARC Demo Day: Jan. 11
OceanPath Fellowship
Experiential learning opportunities for graduating students to foster positive social change in Canada and around the world. Application deadline: Jan. 12
Apply to Graduate - Spring 2017
Graduating this spring? Applications to graduate open in SOLUS beginning in December.