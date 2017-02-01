Gazette
- Principal's Statement: Canadian values, Queen’s values
- Travel and immigration resources
- Queen's, Bell Let's Talk renew commitment to mental health research
- Questioning the gender question
- City, Queen's forge strategic partnership
- The MasterCard Foundation $24M grant launches 10-year, int'l project
- Speaking out to help others
- A gala affair
- Joint statement issued by Queen's, City on proposed strategic partnership
- Members named to racism, diversity, and inclusion committee
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
- Report reflects on remarkable 2015-16
Spotlight
Carr-Harris Challenge Cup
The world's oldest hockey rivalry returns to the K-Rock Centre on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm.
Tickets now available!
Daffodil Gala
The inaugural Daffodil Gala is presented by the Kingston Research Information Outreach Team (RIOT) in support of Queen’s Cancer Research Training.
Friday, February 3 at the Isabel
Science Discovery Day
Join us for an exciting afternoon of scientific discovery for children and their families!
Saturday, February 4, 1:00 - 3:30 pm
Feb Fest 2017
Come out and celebrate Feb Fest at Springer Market Square in Downtown Kingston! February 2-5
Mahler's Symphony No.2
The Kingston Symphony presents Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 2, The Resurrection, with Queen's University Choral Ensemble. February 4-5 at the Isabel.
Volunteer Opportunities
Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.
Application deadline: Feb. 5
15 Day Challenge
Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!
January 23 – February 6