Queen's University

Gazette
- Queen's, Bell Let's Talk renew commitment to mental health research
- Questioning the gender question
- City, Queen's forge strategic partnership
- The MasterCard Foundation $24M grant launches 10-year, int'l project
- Speaking out to help others
- A gala affair
- Joint statement issued by Queen's, City on proposed strategic partnership
- Members named to racism, diversity, and inclusion committee
- No mistaking its impact
- Meet Canada's 'deliveryman'
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
- Report reflects on remarkable 2015-16
Spotlight
-
Carr-Harris Challenge Cup
The world's oldest hockey rivalry returns to the K-Rock Centre on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm.
Tickets now available!
-
Winter 2017 Elections
Remember to cast your vote on January 30-31 for Undergraduate Trustee and AMS Executive.
-
QUIC Photo Contest
Submit your best photos from abroad, or your time in Canada! Open to all Queen's students.
Deadline: January 30
-
I@Q Undergraduate Research Conference
Call for Proposals for the Inquiry@Queen's conference happening March 9-10. Submit your abstract by Jan. 31.
-
Volunteer Opportunities
Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.
Information Session: Jan. 27, 2-3:30 pm
Application deadline: Feb. 5
-
15 Day Challenge
Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!
January 23 – February 6
-
Three Minute Thesis
Registration for Queen's 3MT® 2017 is now open! Visit the 3MT site for upcoming info sessions and workshops.
-
Learning Strategies
Looking for study tips or help with time management? Learning Strategies offers academic support services and resources. Visit them in Stauffer Library today!