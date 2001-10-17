Queen's University

Gazette
- The MasterCard Foundation $24M grant launches 10-year, int'l project
- Joint statement issued by Queen's, City on proposed strategic partnership
- No mistaking its impact
- Members named to racism, diversity, and inclusion committee
- Meet Canada's 'deliveryman'
- Gaels lend voices to mental health conversation
- Heading to the Hill
- Honours for art historian
- A positive exchange
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Top stories in 2016
- Report reflects on remarkable 2015-16
Spotlight
-
Career Fairs
Find employment opportunities and career resources at:
Summer Opportunities Fair – January 24, ARC
Engineering & Technology Fair – January 25, Grant Hall
-
QUIC Photo Contest
Submit your best photos from abroad, or your time in Canada! Open to all Queen's students.
Deadline: January 30
-
I@Q Undergraduate Research Conference
Call for Proposals for the Inquiry@Queen's conference happening March 9-10. Submit your abstract by Jan. 31.
-
Dissertation Boot Camp
Registration is now open for the Reading Week Dissertation Boot Camp, happening February 21-24.
-
Apply to Graduate - Spring 2017
Graduating this spring? Applications to graduate open in SOLUS beginning in December.
-
Learning Strategies
Looking for study tips or help with time management? Learning Strategies offers academic support services and resources. Visit them in Stauffer Library today!