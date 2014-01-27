Queen's University

Queen's University Queen's University

Front Page Slideshow

Queen's 175th Anniversary

Spotlight

  • [hockey players]
    Carr-Harris Challenge Cup

    The world's oldest hockey rivalry returns to the K-Rock Centre on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm.

    Tickets now available!

    See more...
  • [AMS Votes]
    Winter 2017 Elections

    Remember to cast your vote on January 30-31 for Undergraduate Trustee and AMS Executive.

    Alma Mater Society
  • [photos from QUIC photo contest]
    QUIC Photo Contest

    Submit your best photos from abroad, or your time in Canada! Open to all Queen's students.

    Deadline: January 30

    Contest details...
  • [student at podium]
    I@Q Undergraduate Research Conference

    Call for Proposals for the Inquiry@Queen's conference happening March 9-10. Submit your abstract by Jan. 31.

    See details...
  • [peer volunteers]
    Volunteer Opportunities

    Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.

    Information Session: Jan. 27, 2-3:30 pm
    Application deadline: Feb. 5

    More details...
  • [yoga at the ARC]
    15 Day Challenge

    Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!

    January 23 – February 6

    Get Your 150...
  • [Queen's 2017 3MT winner Anastasia Shavrova]
    Three Minute Thesis

    Registration for Queen's 3MT® 2017 is now open! Visit the 3MT site for upcoming info sessions and workshops.

    3MT Registration...
  • [academic support]
    Learning Strategies

    Looking for study tips or help with time management? Learning Strategies offers academic support services and resources. Visit them in Stauffer Library today!

    Student Academic Success Services

Experience Queen's

[Parvin Mousavi]
Royal Society of Canada: Parvin Mousavi

Dr. Parvin Mousavi, member of the Royal Society of Canada, discusses her innovative research which uses machine learning methods on big data to build models for disease diagnosis and intervention.

Read more in (e)AFFECT...