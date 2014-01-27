Queen's University

  • [peer volunteers]
    Volunteer Opportunities

    Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.

    Information Session: Jan. 27, 2-3:30 pm
    Application deadline: Feb. 5

    More details...
  • [yoga at the ARC]
    15 Day Challenge

    Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!

    January 23 – February 6

    Get Your 150...
  • [photos from QUIC photo contest]
    QUIC Photo Contest

    Submit your best photos from abroad, or your time in Canada! Open to all Queen's students.

    Deadline: January 30

    Contest details...
  • I@Q Undergraduate Research Conference

    Call for Proposals for the Inquiry@Queen's conference happening March 9-10. Submit your abstract by Jan. 31.

    See details...
  • [Queen's 2017 3MT winner Anastasia Shavrova]
    Three Minute Thesis

    Registration for Queen's 3MT® 2017 is now open! Visit the 3MT site for upcoming info sessions and workshops.

    3MT Registration...
  • [students working]
    Dissertation Boot Camp

    Registration is now open for the Reading Week Dissertation Boot Camp, happening February 21-24.

    School of Graduate Studies
  • [students at convocation]
    Apply to Graduate - Spring 2017

    Graduating this spring? Applications to graduate open in SOLUS beginning in December.

    More information...
  • [academic support]
    Learning Strategies

    Looking for study tips or help with time management? Learning Strategies offers academic support services and resources. Visit them in Stauffer Library today!

    Student Academic Success Services

[Parvin Mousavi]
Royal Society of Canada: Parvin Mousavi

Dr. Parvin Mousavi, member of the Royal Society of Canada, discusses her innovative research which uses machine learning methods on big data to build models for disease diagnosis and intervention.

Read more in (e)AFFECT...