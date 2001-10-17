Queen's University

Gazette
- The MasterCard Foundation $24M grant launches 10-year, int'l project
- Gaels lend voices to mental health conversation
- Members named to racism, diversity, and inclusion committee
- Heading to the Hill
- Honours for art historian
- A positive exchange
- Century celebration
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
- Leading by example
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Research at Queen's
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Top stories in 2016
- Report reflects on remarkable 2015-16
Spotlight
-
Queen's Cares Reading Week
Want to make a difference this Reading Week? This service-learning initiative is a chance to connect with the Kingston community and learn about poverty. Applications due Jan. 16
-
Big Data 175: Film Screening
Screening of the Academy-award-winning film, Citizenfour, at The Screening Room
Monday, January 16 at 6:45 pm. Admission $10
-
Public Lecture
Cave Lecture 2017: Einstein, Gravitational Waves & Black Holes by Dr. Gabriela González
Jan. 17 at 8 pm, Biosciences Auditorium. Free Admission
-
Apply to Graduate - Spring 2017
Graduating this spring? Applications to graduate open in SOLUS beginning in December.