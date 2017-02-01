Gazette
- Celebrating black history
- Big Data's promise and perils for health-care delivery
- Hacking into the future
- Standing and fighting
- Going over the top
- Queen's, Bell Let's Talk renew commitment to mental health research
- Travel and immigration resources
- Principal's Statement: Canadian values, Queen’s values
- The MasterCard Foundation $24M grant launches 10-year, int'l project
- Joint statement issued by Queen's, City on proposed strategic partnership
- Members named to racism, diversity, and inclusion committee
- Board approves updated sexual violence policy
Spotlight
Daffodil Gala
The inaugural Daffodil Gala is presented by the Kingston Research Information Outreach Team (RIOT) in support of Queen’s Cancer Research Training.
Friday, February 3 at the Isabel
Science Discovery Day
Join us for an exciting afternoon of scientific discovery for children and their families!
Saturday, February 4, 1:00 - 3:30 pm
Feb Fest 2017
Come out and celebrate Feb Fest at Springer Market Square in Downtown Kingston! February 2-5
Mahler's Symphony No.2
The Kingston Symphony presents Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 2, The Resurrection, with Queen's University Choral Ensemble. February 4-5 at the Isabel.
Matariki Network Lecture
Denise Anthony, Dartmouth College: Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Health Care. Tuesday, February 7
5:30-7:30 pm, School of Medicine
Volunteer Opportunities
Queen's Peer Programs offer a variety of opportunities to gain meaningful and relevant experience.
Application deadline: Feb. 5
15 Day Challenge
Take the ARC 15 Day Challenge – be active for 15 days and win prizes. Get fit and feel great!
January 23 – February 6